GENERIC: City of Flint wooden seel
(Source: WNEM)

The customer service department in Flint is temporarily closed.

The department is closing until May 15 in order to do a thorough cleaning to help fight the spread of COVID-19.

Anyone who needs urgent service, like water reconnection can call (810) 410-2020.

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

