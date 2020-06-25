The city of Flint has declared Juneteenth an official city holiday.
“For too long, this country has failed to acknowledge the ills of its past and has overlooked the contributions made by people of color. In declaring Juneteenth a holiday, we are recognizing that the fight for equity and justice continues today while also celebrating the achievements made by African-American’s in our community and in our country,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said.
Flint is among the first municipalities in Michigan to establish the holiday, according to the Michigan Municipal League.
Juneteenth is celebrated on June 19 and it commemorates the end of slavery in the country.
The resolution to make it a city holiday passed City Council on Wednesday, June 24 with a vote of 7-1-1.
Beginning in 2021, Flint City Hall will be closed on June 19 and it will be a paid holiday for city employees, the city said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.