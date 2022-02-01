The city of Flint has declared a snow and ice emergency starting at 6 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2 until 9 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3.
With the heavy amounts of snow expected, the city says travel should be limited to only absolutely necessary. The snow and ice emergency are being declared based upon the suggestion of emergency service crews in Flint.
All city offices will be closed on Feb. 2. Waste collection will still go on as scheduled and residents will be notified if there are any changes.
During this emergency, vehicles are not allowed to park on the public streets in order to not disrupt snow and ice removal. Any vehicles parked on city streets may be towed and impounded.
