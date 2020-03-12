Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley declared a State of Emergency within the city due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Neeley said the State of Emergency is to help get funding from the state government.
The funding is in part to help turn water back on for residents who had water turned off due to unpaid bills.
The city will be turning water back on at homes where people are living and occupying a home.
Neeley is asking residents to still pay their bills and try to pay any back bills.
The city has also suspended all nonessential meetings at city.
Any meetings deemed "essential" aren't allowed to have more than 30 people. Neeley said the public is still welcome to participate in public meetings through Facebook and other livestreams.
