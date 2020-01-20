A Flint designer is getting ready to show off his work in the Big Apple.
“It’s kind of like making Flint fashion history,” said Philip Loving, shoe designer in Flint.
Loving is not only an up and coming designer locally, but he is also trying to make a name for himself across the country.
The Walk N Art founder is gearing up to showcase his creations at New York Fashion Week next month.
“It’s an honor to represent my city. I plan on bringing some models from Flint. They have the opportunity to walk the runway. I’m also bringing a hairstylist from Flint,” Loving said.
Loving said he buys shoes from wholesalers and transforms them into works of art from the comfort of his home.
This isn’t the first time Loving has been chosen to attend the major fashion event. He went in 2017 and this time he said his show will be bigger and better.
“I get the runway. I get to showcase 20 of my designs. Everybody’s going to be there. All the way from Vogue Magazine to myself,” Loving said.
Loving said some of his unique designs take up to 20 hours to create, while others take just a couple hours.
The last time Loving made it to fashion week, he said it catapulted his career. He even had the opportunity to have celebrities wear his designs.
He hopes to one day be a household name that started in the Vehicle City.
“It broadened my clientele. So there is more people than just from Michigan. It let me to be able to go to Paris Fashion Week as well. So I’m just hoping for more opportunities,” Loving said.
