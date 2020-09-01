The city of Flint destroyed nearly 400 guns on Police Chief Terence Green's first day on the job.
The city took 384 guns off the streets and delivered them to an incineration facility on Sept. 1 - the day Green took office.
The weapons would have been auctioned off, but Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced an end to that practice during a press conference in July.
The city put 1,200 confiscated guns back in circulation through auctions in 2019, the city said.
“No longer will the City of Flint be an arms dealer,” Neeley said. “Selling off illegal guns to the highest bidder is simply wrong. It’s unconscionable to think that the City of Flint, where we have been harmed by so much gun violence, would participate in any activity that puts guns back on the street.”
“I am proud of our city for taking this strong stance as part of our overall fight to reduce gun violence,” Green said. “It’s good to be home and doing police work in the city I know and love.”
