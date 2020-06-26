The City of Flint is distributing free masks to places of worship.
Mayor Neeley announced a new program on June 26 that distributes masks to all churches and other places of worship in the city to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Flint is receiving over 100,000 masks as a part of the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation’s donation of two million masks.
The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan is the lead organization in the distribution effort and working alongside the city’s targeted efforts to ensure organizations and churches are providing lifesaving equipment for their staff and worshippers.
Small businesses are also eligible to receive masks through the city by filling out this form.
“Making sure our entire community has access to masks is a continuation of the City of Flint’s proactive response to limit the spread of COVID-19 and save lives,” Mayor Neeley said. “As restrictions continue to be lifted, we must be vigilant in protecting ourselves. I urge everyone to Mask Up in all public places.”
Residents can also receive free masks from the help centers listed below:
- Bethel United Methodist Church: 1309 N. Ballenger Hwy. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays.
- Asbury United Methodist Church: 1653 Davison Road. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays.
- Greater Holy Temple Church of God in Christ: 6702 N. Dort Hwy. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursdays
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.