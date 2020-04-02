Flint doctor Mona Hanna-Attisha has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a tweet.
Hanna-Attisha said she is doing fine and recovering.
Hanna-Attisha is urging people to donate plasma and to stay home.
Dr. Hanna-Attisha has become popular for her book on the Flint Water Crisis.
Stay with TV5 for the latest updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.