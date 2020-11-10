With coronavirus hospitalizations skyrocketing across the nation and Mid-Michigan, several health officials are worried.
“There’s a way to bend the curve back down,” said Dr. Bobby Mukkamala, ear, nose and throat physician.
Mukkamala said if we don’t get the virus under control, things could get worse.
“The higher those numbers go, the more we have to think about it again. Where are we going to put these people when we put them in the hospital? Then repurposing and figuring out resources,” he said.
That’s why the Flint doctor took to social media to remind people about the importance of being transparent about the virus, quarantining when exposed, not hiding results from your place of work, and to tell people not to hesitate to get tested.
On Saturday, Santa Staples – a registered nurse at McLaren-Flint – died after losing her battle to COVID-19.
Mukkamala knew and worked with Staples.
“For her to succumb to this virus, it maybe have been inevitable. But if anything more could have been done in our collective behavior to prevent more stories like this, I wanted to post it. I wanted to thank her and thank her family for sharing her with us,” Mukkamala said.
It’s a sad reminder the numbers on the graphs are impacting real lives.
Mukkamala said people can change the path COVID-19 is currently on.
“It’s within our ability to change the narrative. Thinking differently and taking this responsibly,” he said.
