A group of volunteers in Flint will be spending Christmas Eve feeding those who need a hot meal.
“We’re very proud the Elks were able to help the community and the people around us, those that are less fortunate than us,”
For Michael Lee and dozens of other volunteers from the Flint Elks Lodge giving back defines Christmas. Monday they are got ready to feed hundreds of people across Mid-Michigan.
“Today was food prep, cutting up the ham, boxing of different things and getting the rolls ready,” Lee said.
It's called the giving feast and it's something that Lee, a member and volunteer, makes sure they do every single Christmas Eve.
He says they couldn't do it without so many people wanting to pitch in.
“Tomorrow’s going to be all hands on deck,” Lee said. “We are probably going to have about 60 or 70 people that will be packaging up all the food for individual meals. Then put it out so drivers can deliver to people's homes.”
On Christmas Eve 500 people will be able to have dinner thanks to the Elks
Lee says while the demand is getting smaller and not as many families seem to be in need this year.
He says that’s a good thing but adds that as usual there is no shortage of people that are ready to donate some of their Christmas to people in need.
“I think it comes from the heart,” he said. “People want to make a difference, I want to help people. Most people had a time in their lives where they can remember, they needed some help.”
