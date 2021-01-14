With charges formally announced for individuals’ actions in the Flint water crisis, families impacted are speaking out.
The charges against nine officials for their role in the water crisis are, for some residents, a step in the right direction.
"In the current circumstance that we're sitting in our nation, to show that beam of hope and that sliver of justice for the citizens of Flint would make headway. It would be headway for what happened,” said Florlisa Stebbins, Flint resident.
Stebbins shares the same frustration about the charges as many of her fellow residents do. The charges are good, but could be better.
"With Snyder, we don't, or at least in my opinion, I do not feel the charges are strong enough. Of course. But I do feel that it's most important for them to get charges that will stick and they can convict with," Stebbins said.
Her family has felt the impact.
"Our health, for me and my three children as well, the rashes, the hair loss, our blood lead levels were spiked, as well as the bacteria in the home. Our health, our home, and everything has been affected by this deeply," Stebbins said.
Every year, there's another development in the crisis, but Stebbins hopes this year will bring some good.
"We're putting our faith in the justice system. We are literally putting our faith and our hope that the right thing will be done in our justice system. This would go a long way to restore the little bit of hope and faith we could have in our government,” Stebbins said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.