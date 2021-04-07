According to USA Today, the Flint Farmers' Market has been selected as one of the top 20 public markets in America.
The public can choose the top 10 and the Flint Farmers’ Market is in contention to become one of the top 10 best public markets in America, according to USA Today.
The famers' market hosts more than 45 indoor vendors year-round and 45 outside from May to October in the HAP Pavilion.
“Winning this competition would be a huge feather in our cap and a big win for the greater-Flint community. The other markets nominated are from some of our country’s most popular tourist destinations and it is truly an honor to be in the running alongside them,” said Karianne Martus, market manager.
People can vote here.
