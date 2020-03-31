Flint Farmer’s Market will be offering online or telephone ordering only and curbside pickup for customers.
According to the market, the change comes after a modification last week of Saturday only shopping, and to protect customers and vendors from exposure to COVID-19.
Representatives said the decision comes on the heels of an announcement by the CDC and Michigan Department of Agriculture (MDARD) recommending that grocery establishments, with the capability for curbside pick-up, should move to that as an option.
Beginning on Thursday, April 9th on normal market days between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. customers will be able to pick up orders. The Flint Farmers’ Market building will not be open to the public in April.
“This has been an agonizing decision for market management and leadership. At the end of the day we feel this is the best decision because it still gives customers options for good fresh food while keeping them safe from potential exposure,” said Market Manager Karianne Martus. “It also gives almost ALL of our vendors an opportunity for income during this very, very difficult time.”
Curbside pick-up will still give customers access to essential grocery items in a timely and safe manner while respecting the guidelines set forth by the government.
Also, some restaurants in the market will offer phone orders and curbside service, some grocery vendors will take phone orders for curbside pick-up from, and some vendors will be set up outside for shopping and order pick up. These services will be offered on market days from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.
The online link is www.ffmtogo.square.site and will be live Sunday, April 5, 2020, at 8 a.m. Shoppers can also find the link on the market Facebook page, Instagram page and on their website at www.flintfarmersmarket.com.
