The Flint Farmer’s Market is gearing up to welcome back customers inside of the facility.
Beginning June 9, the market will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. In July, the Tuesday and Thursday hours will extend to 5 p.m. as well.
The market says about 75% of vendors will be opening all three days with CDC guidelines in place.
The market released a list of changes that customers will experience when shopping:
- · Customers will be asked to wear a mask or face covering upon entering the market to shop. Grocery workers are among the highest risk category for exposure to Covid – 19, therefore the market is taking all reasonable precautions to protect market workers.
- · Customers will be allowed in the market through one door and will exit through another designated door, so that management can keep track of the number of people inside the market at any given time.
- · All vendors will be wearing masks and gloves as required by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Genesee County Health Department. Vendors will follow ALL rules set forth for safe food preparation and handling. Some vendors will also have plexiglass shields on counters.
- · Samples will not be allowed.
- · There will be LIMITED public seating available.
- · All restrooms will be closed for 5 minutes at the top of each hour so that market cleaning staff can sanitize the area.Customers will find Purell touchless hand sanitizer stations throughout the market as well as Clorox Wipe dispensers so that they can clean their hands or wipe off product as needed while shopping.
The market will also continue online ordering, curside pick-up and delivery services on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. by using the ffmmtogo square site.
“We are so thankful to the community and to our customers for supporting our small businesses during this shut down! Our trial run on Tuesday June 2, went very well. Based on that experience and the Governor’s further ease of restrictions for food-based businesses, we are ready to fully re-open!” said Karianne Martus, market manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.