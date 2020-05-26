The Flint Farmers Market is planning to welcome customers back inside the market on Tuesday, June 2.
Officials said the market will be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. On Thursday, June 4, the market will be closed for a re-evaluation of procedures after the first trial date.
Market officials said 33 of the 44 indoor vendors will be opening their spaces with CDC guidelines in place. The additional eleven vendors are planning to join on July 2, 2020.
The inside of the market has been closed to the public since March 28, 2020 with just a few outdoor vendors selling on Saturdays under the pavilion.
Officials said the market has offered a successful curbside pick-up service two days a week since March 29, 2020, providing an average of 250 customers a week with fresh produce, baked goods, and other groceries. The curbside pick-up will continue during June on Saturdays only between the hours of 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. with pre-ordering online taking place on Wednesdays between 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“When re-opening next Tuesday, we will provide a safe experience for all shoppers and for our vendors. We know how much everyone has missed the market. We are so thankful to the community and to our customers for supporting our small businesses during this shutdown!” said Market Manager Karianne Martus.
Below are some of the changes that customers will experience when shopping:
- Customers will be asked to wear a mask or face covering upon entering the market to shop. Grocery workers are among the highest risk category for exposure to COVID – 19, therefore the market is taking all reasonable precautions to protect market workers.
- Customers will be allowed in the market through one door and will exit through another designated door, so that management can keep track of the number of people inside the market at any given time.
- All vendors will be wearing masks and gloves as required by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Genesee County Health Department. Vendors will follow ALL rules set forth for safe food preparation and handling. Some vendors will also have plexiglass shields on counters.
- Samples will not be allowed.
- There will be no public seating or event spaces open in June.
- All restrooms will be closed for 5 minutes at the top of each hour so that the market cleaning staff can sanitize the area.
- Customers will find Purell touchless hand sanitizer stations throughout the market as well as Clorox Wipe dispensers so that they can clean their hands or wipe off products as needed while shopping.
“We are hopeful that by July 2, 2020 the market will be once again open all three days a week with all vendors open and able to greet customers. Event space rentals and public seating areas will be determined by the State of Michigan guidelines for public gatherings,” Martus said.
For more information on the farmers market, click here.
To order online for Saturday curbside pick-up, click here.
