The Flint Farmers Market is welcoming customers back inside.
For the first time since the end of March, market vendors had a chance to greet patrons in person.
Some of the big changes will create an entirely different shopping experience but the vendors are happy to be back in business.
“My business is down, probably 90 percent. But like I said, I’ve been able to just get by with curbside delivery and the website and stuff,” said vendor Kari Ruschae.
“Business has been closed. The shutdown has been hard to get items and inventory in so, it’s had an adverse effect on me, just like everybody else,” said vendor Nicholas Gardener.
The market’s trial run on Tuesday, June 2 went well according to vendors.
Starting Tuesday, June 9 the market will be open from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. It will operate on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.
“I am glad it’s open myself. I’m glad to be back to work, be able to make some money and continue business,” Gardner said.
Ruschae said she’s excited about the reopening. She said she’s remodeled and has started offering different products.
“I’m just really excited for summer to start, and for people to get back out and come to the market,” Ruschae said.
Three out of the four vendors are expected to open all three days. Additional vendors are planning to open in July.
Officials said CDC guidelines will be enforced. Restrooms will be closed for cleaning every hour, there will be touchless hand sanitizer stations, and Clorox wipes dispensers.
According to officials, there will be a limit on the number of customers allowed in the market at one time and they are requesting that they wear face coverings.
For more information on the Flint Farmers Market, click here.
