The Flint Firebirds are hosting Youth Sports Night at the Dort Financial Center Saturday, Feb. 19 at 7 p.m.
All children who come wearing a youth or school team jersey will receive a free ticket to the game with the purchase of an adult ticket.
Tickets for the game against the Windsor Spitfires are available at the Dort Financial Center Box office or online at ETIX.com. Jersey tickets are available at the box office only on Saturday starting at noon.
The Flint Firebirds sit in first place in the western conference with the Spitfires six points behind Flint.
