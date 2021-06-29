The Ontario Hockey League announced that the Flint Firebirds are returning to the ice for the 2021-22 season on October 7. Opening night has three games on the docket.
The first game will be played in North Bay at 7:00 p.m. against Peterborough, the next is at Windsor at 7:30 p.m. against Sarnia and the last game of the night is in Barrie, starting at 7:30 p.m. against Niagara.
The Flint Firebirds are set to kick off the season at home in a game against the Erie Otters on October 9 at 7 p.m.
“It’s an exciting time of new beginnings for our League,” said Commissioner David Branch. “The OHL continues its tradition of developing the world’s best young student-athletes and we’re very much looking forward to having players back in OHL communities as they pursue both their hockey and academic-related goals.
“We’re also looking ahead to the safe return of our great fans to OHL arenas this season,” Branch added. “The OHL benefits from a long and storied past on the ice, but the fans, billets and community partners have always played an integral role in making our League so special.”
The team will be playing a 68-game schedule consisting of intra-conference play. Cross-conference matchups will occur in select instances between opponents of close geological proximity.
Following opening night, December 19 will be the final day before the holiday break, and the team will resume their schedule on December 28. The final day of the regular season is April 3.
See the Flint Firebird’s full schedule here: SEE THE FULL SCHEDULE ONLINE
