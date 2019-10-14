A Flint firefighter announced he will retire from the department after more than two decades of service.
Rico Phillips announced on his Facebook page that after 27 years he has decided to close the final chapter on what he would call an incredible career.
Phillips wrote that in October of 1992 he became one of 18 out of nearly 2000 applicants who got the chance to prove and earn that they deserved to wear the Flint Fire Department badge.
He went on to say that he decided early in his career that he would try and make a positive impact on the department and ultimately the community that he was born and raised in.
He goes on to write that the book in his life hasn’t ended and, in many ways, it has only just begun.
The following is the full retirement announcement posted by Phillips on October 12:
After 27 years I have decided to close the final chapter on what I would call an incredible career! From the first time at age 7 when my dad took me for a visit to the Flint Fire Department, I knew that I wanted to be there. For my younger years, I would dream and pretend that I was a firefighter. I followed up by honing my first aid skills as an athletic trainer in high school, all in preparation to wear the FFD badge. In October of 1992, after intense testing, I became one of 18 out of nearly 2000 applicants who got the chance to prove and earn that they deserved to wear the badge. I was taught by some of the bravest souls to work just as smart as I worked hard. I decided early in my career that I would try to make a positive impact on my Department and ultimately the community that I was born and raised in. I did that when I garnered the support of my fellow union members who elected me to my first term as a union official just 2 years into my career. A position that I would hold for 16 years. In the midst of it all, my dreams had come true. I was able to make that impact in so many ways for so many people. I became a fraternal family with some great firefighters. I have worked with hospital ER staff members who I still adore. Police officers and paramedics. Countless community leaders and organizations. And the KIDS and their teachers! I have had the immense pleasure of teaching fire safety or giving a motivational speech to hundreds of young and old alike. I would be remiss if I didn't mention all of my friends in local media who helped me put the Department in the most positive light possible. The list is way too long to mention all of you. I still love each and every firefighter that I was privileged to work alongside. Whether we were best of friends or not. My heart will always be with the Flint Fire Department and the city that I not only grew up in but that has given me so much. I finally must thank my family. My wife Sandy has been by my side the entire length of my career. She was there to listen and support me through triumph and tragedy. My kids who had to sacrifice me missing some of their life events and who endured worry while I was away at my career. I am so fortunate that my family has been my best and strongest support. I want you to know that the book of my life hasn't ended. In many ways, it has only just begun. Thanks to all of you who understand me and my passion. I am forever grateful! #OnToTheNextChapter #FlintFireForLife #DreamsCanComeTrue #StayTuned
