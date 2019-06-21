A Mid-Michigan firefighter uses his love of hockey to connect with children in the community and he was awarded for his service to the community by the NHL.
Flint firefighter Rico Phillips founded the Flint Inner City Youth Hockey Program using the game to make a positive impact on kids in his hometown.
He’s now the recipient of this year’s Willie O’Ree Community Hero award from the NHL.
“I’m so happy for him,” said Everett Graham.
A sense of pride lights up Everett's face when he talks about one of his biggest role models, Rico Phillips.
“I’m excited, he deserves it,” Everett said.
Phillips was one of three people in the country to get the honor.
“When I was learning to skate in the program he would hold my hands and help me skate,” Everett said.
Phillips started the Flint Inner City Youth Hockey Program, a free introduction to hockey for children who otherwise would not have the opportunity to play the sport.
“I’m so happy to represent our town in this big way,” Phillips said.
For years, Phillips spent time as a hockey referee. He said he noticed a lack of people of color in the sport and took action.
“I could see there was a need for change,” Phillips said. “I know how much I love this sport. I want to make sure that I gave opportunity to others.”
Aside from helping hundreds of kids, Phillips has spent the past few decades as a firefighter in Flint.
Everett's mother, Raena, said Phillips is also a cheerleader, helping kids develop life skills on and off the ice.
“Any adversity or challenges that come up, they have Rico standing in their corner,” Raena said. “I appreciate that more than anything.”
Everett is looking forward to playing hockey in high school, college, and hopefully one day the NHL.
It’s all thanks to the hero that helped him learn how to skate.
“He’s never been one to say if you don’t like it you can give up, he always pushes you to do better,” Everett said.
