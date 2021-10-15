A newly formed advisory council in Flint will ensure the city’s water supply is safe.
Members of the Water System Advisory Council were appointed by Mayor Sheldon Neeley and approved by the Flint City Council in adherence to the state of Michigan Safe Drinking Water Act.
The 12 members include residents, community leaders, municipal water and other technical experts. The council hosted three meetings, including one to elect officers Sheryl Thompson as the chairperson, Dr. Benjamin Pauli as vice-chair, and E. Yvonne Lewis as secretary.
The appointees of the council include:
- Wendy Braun
- Dr. Nancy Love
- Nayyirah Shariff
- James Gaskin
- Dr. Shawn McElmurry
- Gina Smith
- Jaron Houston
- Dr. Lawrence Reynolds
- Dr. Laura Sullivan
“Oversight from the Water System Advisory Council will strengthen efforts to further ensure Flint’s water is safe,” Neeley said. “I am particularly proud of those who have volunteered their time and talents for this council, which speaks to their commitment to this city and its future. I look forward to the body’s leadership and partnership on behalf of Flint residents and businesses.”
The Water System Advisory Council will also play a key role in informing residents about issues related to maintaining a safe water supply. Although the body will have no formal decision-making power, they will share concerns from the community and help ensure those concerns are addressed, the city of Flint stated.
“My goal is to ensure that the Water System Advisory Council is not just another group that has been established,'' Thompson said. “We will not hesitate to ask critical questions about remediation efforts and actions regarding Flint's water supply while also demanding more transparency, raising the public’s awareness and making sure residents’ voices are heard and that concerns are addressed".
All meetings held by the Water System Advisory Council are open to the public and held bi-monthly on the third Tuesday of the month. A virtual meeting is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 19.
