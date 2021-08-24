The Flint & Genesee Group is trying to hold one of the largest job fairs the region has seen with several employers and job openings.
The Genesee County Career Expo will be on Thursday, Sept. 16 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Dort Financial Center, located at 3501 Lapeer Road in Flint. More than 30 employers will be on hand to collectively fill more than 650 job openings.
“There are nearly 15,000 people who are actively seeking employment in Genesee County – and that’s not even including those who are underemployed or looking for a career change,” said Brianna Mosier, director of Organizational Development at the Flint & Genesee Group. “At the same time, we know there are thousands of job opportunities available through our local businesses and organizations. Our goal is to help bridge that gap.”
Applicants can look forward to opportunities in healthcare, manufacturing, education, as well as other industries. The Flint & Genesee Group, in partnership with the city of Flint, and the Fenton & Linden Regional Chamber of Commerce, hopes to bring 100 employers and 1,000 job seekers, Mosier said.
The job fair will also spotlight resources from community agencies that can help address common barriers to employment, including childcare and health issues.
Job seekers are encouraged to register online by Tuesday, Sept. 14, but walk-ins are also welcomed. Employers can sign up by completing a form before Sept. 10 on the Flint & Genesee Group’s website. Community agencies can showcase their resources by filling out a form by the same deadline.
