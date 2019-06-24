Large structure fires in Flint will now be put out faster thanks to their new and improved fire truck.
“It’s big! And with all of the development in our city this is a great asset,” Flint Fire Chief Ray Barton said.
Barton and the rest of Flint’s Fire Department, are welcoming their newest addition, a brand-new fire truck with an extended ladder and platform.
This new truck is expected to save lives and money for the city.
“It’s important because again, it affects the ISO rating, which is the insurance rating when they come in and rate your municipality. Public safety is one of the main things, fire protection, and police protection,” Barton said.
The new truck costs just under $1 million with a ladder that measures 104-feet long.
Barton said the money to purchase the truck was already factored into the budget.
Flint Mayor Karen Weaver said because of the truck’s length and platform, they don’t have to call in neighboring fire departments.
“We don’t have to wait now. When a tall structure catches on fire and hopefully it doesn’t, but if it does, the city of Flint Fire Department is equipped to deal with waiting for back up because time is life,” Weaver said.
Barton said the truck was made in Michigan which will make it easier to fix and maintain. But above all, he said it will keep emergency crews safer and give the residents of Flint a more efficient fire department.
“Having this truck means if we have a commercial fire we can leave right away, get on a fire quicker, and less and less damage and less chance of the fire spreading,” Barton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.