Flint residents could get help with water bills thanks to the Great Lakes Water Authority.
The GLWA Board of Directors approved a transfer of $1.6 million from their assistance program to the cities of Detroit and Flint.
In 2019, $1.6 million went unused in GLWA’s Water Residential Assistance Program. They chose to use the money to help Detroit and Flint with conservation and bill payment.
Flint is getting $471,562 for “conservation and direct assistance.”
Detroit will receive the other $1,182,593.
GLWA said Detroit and Flint residents make up 71 percent of households enrolled in WRAP.
