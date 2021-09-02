General Motors assembly plants across the country are temporarily halting production due to the shortage of semiconductor chips.

While many plants are pausing production, the GM assembly plant in Flint, located at 3100 Van Slyke Road, is running on a regular production next week, according to a company spokesperson.

General Motors released the following statement on the change to its production:

“These most recent scheduling adjustments are being driven by the continued parts shortages caused by semiconductor supply constraints from international markets experiencing COVID 19-related restrictions.

During the downtime, we will repair and ship unfinished vehicles from many impacted plants, including Fort Wayne and Silao,

to dealers to help meet the strong customer demand for our products

Although the situation remains complex and very fluid, we remain confident in our team’s ability to continue finding creative solutions to minimize the impact on our highest-demand and capacity-constrained vehicles.”

GM, Ford halt some production as chip shortage worsens The global shortage of computer chips is getting worse, forcing automakers to temporarily close factories including those that build popular pickup trucks.

The Lansing Delta Township assembly plant will see an additional two weeks of downtime starting Sept. 6. Production is expected to continue the week of Sept. 20. GM assembly plants in Indiana, Tennessee, Missouri, Mexico, and Canada will also have production temporarily halted.