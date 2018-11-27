General Motors announced it is laying off more than 14,000 employees, some of which are in the Detroit area.
People in the Vehicle City are watching those closures very carefully.
“A lot of jobs would be lost. It’s not the same as it was when I first started working in ’77, but now it would still be really bad,” said John Dawson, retired GM assembly plant worker.
Dawson is not happy about more layoffs at GM.
On Monday, the company announced it will lay off more than 14,000 factory and white-collar workers in North America and put five plants – including two in the Detroit area – up for possible closure.
“This is not good. Believe me, you’ve got the holidays coming up,” Dawson said.
GM announced most of the affected factories build cars that will not be sold in the United States after next year. Those plants could close or they could get different vehicles to build.
For now, the only GM plant left in Flint is safe. But the move still has locals nervous.
“My dad worked in the shop his whole life. He would really be disappointed,” said Linda Gilmore.
Gilmore said growing up, if it wasn’t for the Flint GM plant her dad wouldn’t have been able to provide for his family.
She doesn’t think the Flint area could sustain itself without the last remaining facility – the GM Flint Assembly plant.
“The Flint area would be closing down. There would be no jobs for the people, you know? You think that the people with the seniority and experience in those jobs could find work otherwise, but there just isn’t jobs,” Gilmore said.
“They close in Detroit, that will effect Flint. You know, because they are right together,” said Kenneth Miller, former GM employee.
Miller worked at Flint’s GM plant in the 70s, but his job was cut because of a downturn in the economy.
He said he has seen the ripple effect of these decisions before.
“Last time they started shutting down here it messed up everything,” Miller said.
Dawson said even though the axe isn’t dropping on Flint, he feels for his union brothers and sisters losing their jobs right before the holidays.
“It’s going to hurt a lot of people. I mean, they're closing five plants. That’s going to hurt people,” Dawson said.
GM’s planned cuts amount to about 8 percent of its global workforce of 180,000 employees.
