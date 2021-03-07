A 35-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and is in critical condition according to the Michigan State Police Department.
On March 6, Flint Police responded for a shooting to the 3800 block of Holly Ave. Officers found the victim and he was transported to Hurley Medical Center according to MSP.
The victim is in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information to the incident can call 810-237-6912.
