You probably don't associate young people with crocheting, cross-stitching or crafting.
"This isn't your Grandma's craft show, or this isn't your Grandma's craft," said Crystal Pepperdine, with Flint Handmade.
Flint Handmade is a non-profit organization Pepperdine started, more than 10 years ago.
"I had been going to a lot of craft events in Detroit, and I was kind of sick of driving. I thought Flint really needs this," Pepperdine said.
She knew she wasn't the only one her age who enjoyed crafting.
"There was just such an interest in it, there was just so many people that wanted to do it. We do a project called 'Operation Warm-Up Flint',” Pepperdine said. “We make hats, scarves, ear warmers, and put them up on fences and trees around the community, so that people in need can take them, so there's not a stigma about it. "
Hayley Randol taught herself how to crochet from a book at the library. She likes that the mittens she makes with her own hands, warm the hands of people that need them.
"There's just people standing at the bus stop or by the fences, and they're taking it as we're putting it out. You can see their faces just light up. They're surprised that there's people out here doing stuff like that," Randol said.
They host lots of events every month.
Anyone that would like to join, they meet at the Whaley House Museum, one Saturday a month, because this is right where women, centuries ago, would've sat.
"Especially working-class women wouldn't have access to yards and yards of fabric the way we do now, at some of our big box stores. So, they would just take scraps," Pepperdine said.
What you may consider old school hobbies, are back in a big way.
"It's not weird at all. Everything old is new again. It's a cycle," Randol said.
Flint Handmade doesn't just do quilting and crocheting, they host a craft academy once a month.
That's where you can learn all different types of hobbies from embroidery to paper crafts.
Anyone is welcome.
