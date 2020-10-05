With the Census 2020 deadline approaching, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is once again encouraging citizens to fill out the census.
“It’s critical to take the ten minutes, to fill out the nine questions, for the next decade,” Neeley explained.
Recently, a federal judge ordered the Census Bureau to extend the deadline to the end of October.
But Flint City leaders are asking residents not to wait, because there’s still more people left to count.
“We’ve had many obstacles this year, COVID, we had the water crisis, and people were really disconnected for a long period of time,” explained Flint’s census coordinator Anthony Turner.
Turner is a former employee of the Census Bureau and says so far, the City of Flint has achieved a 98.7 percent competition rate on the 2020 Census.
That’s a massive accomplishment, but one that he says isn’t quite finished.
“Every person is worth $3,000 per year, per person. So, you’re talking about money that comes into the City of Flint. Not just for city hall. This is money for Hurley Hospital, Hamilton Healthcare, head start, Meals on Wheels, senior citizen meals,” Turner explained.
Mayor Neeley says he hopes this funding goes towards helping those in Flint for a long time to come. “We have to overcome some of our challenges, but this particular era, this decade I think, will prove to be better than the previous ones.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.