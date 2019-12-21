Fire crews are investigating an early morning house fire in Flint.
The structure fire was fully engulfed in flames, according to Central Dispatch.
Officials said it happened at a home between W Seventh Ave and ML King Avenue. They reported both police and EMS were on scene, along with Flint Fire.
The fire lasted for at least two hours.
No word yet of what caused it, injuries, or whether anyone was home at the time.
Stay with TV5, we will update you with more information as it becomes available.
