A Flint hospital has delivered seven new babies on leap day.
Hurley Medical Center said that although having a leap year baby is rare, they have welcomed seven leap babies to Mid-Michigan.
According to Hurley, five girls and two boys have been born.
It’s been a busy Saturday for the staff, and they said this will surely be a leap year to remember.
There is no word on if any other mothers are in labor at the hospital at this time.
Hurley Medical Center is raising money next week on March 7 at the Hurley Ball. They are raising money to elevate the experience of labor and delivery and the mother-baby unit. For more information and to donate, click here.
