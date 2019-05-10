As part of National Nurses Week, five Mid-Michigan nurses are being recognized by their colleagues for excellence.
For Jessi Emmons nursing isn’t just a job, it’s her passion.
"We see patients come in at their worst and we help them get back to life as they know it, as best as we can," Emmons said.
On Friday, Emmons and five other nurses were honored for their commitment to their job at McLaren Flint.
Emmons said she got into nursing after her uncle’s terrifying brush with death at his job.
"The printing press rose and his button caught on the machine and it hanged him,” Emmons said. “He was found unresponsive, hanged in the shop."
She said the nurses and medical team saved his life that day. That same day she found her calling.
"They rushed him to a local hospital where the nurses were the most incredible people I could’ve ever met," she said.
McLaren Flint ended National Nurses Week with its annual Margaret McLaren Nursing Awards of Excellence.
The hospital celebrated their medical team with a special ceremony and luncheon, giving each nominated nurse an award.
The nurses were nominated by their peers for having special qualities, like a positive attitude or putting patients first.
Registered nurse, and now award winner, Rob Fletcher is humble about the special dedication.
"You just want to give everybody the absolute best chance to get better like everyone," Fletcher said.
He said success is a group effort.
"Everyone does their part,” Fletcher said. “No one person, it’s just everybody."
Rebecca Howe, Mary Mauer and Sarah Potter were also honored Friday for a job well done.
All the nurses’ pictures will now hang up in the McLaren hallways for the next year.
Emmons said she is thankful for her uncle being alive today and for a career that she loves.
"To see the transition from heartache to joy is most rewarding things you could ever experience," Emmons said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.