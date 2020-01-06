For the safety of patients, visitors, and staff, McLaren Flint is temporarily changing its visitor restrictions to limit the spread of influenza and other respiratory infections.
According to the hospital, influenza is currently reported as widespread across the state of Michigan.
Visitors, especially children, may not know that they have the flu. They may not be showing flu symptoms and can easily pass the flu to others.
Visitor restrictions will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Children under the age of 12, as well as anyone with a fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, nasal congestion, or stomach virus symptoms, are asked not to visit patients in the hospital.
Patients and visitors going to the hospital’s clinic or outpatient departments will be asked to wear a mask. Masks are provided on respiratory hygiene stations at entrances and in lobby areas.
Visitors are also reminded to wash their hands or use sanitizer before, during, and after visiting patients.
