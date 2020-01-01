Flint resident Masharry McMillian gave birth to the first Genesee County baby of the year at 3:29a.m. on Jan. 1.
Wyse McMillian weighed in at seven pounds and four ounces and measures 20.5 inches.
Wyse joins four big sisters and two big brothers.
Masharry McMillian is resting comfortable after suffering a postpartum hemorrhage. The labor and delivery team worked quickly to handle the situation.
“I was at the right hospital to handle the complications I had after delivery," said McMillian. "I’ve received excellent care and Wyse is healthy and happy. I’m so grateful."
In celebration of having the first Genesee County baby of 2020, Masharry McMillian received a basket stuffed with clothing, swaddling blankets, bathing products, receiving blankets, diapers, wipes and a toy from the care team at Hurley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.