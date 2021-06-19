The city of Flint is holding its biggest ever Juneteenth celebrations, including a new three-day festival with a Champions Parade, gospel festival, and a Black Wall Street featuring local vendors.
A coalition of community organizers has planned a weekend of fun and educational events throughout the city. April Cook-Hawkins, one of the members helping coordinate the new citywide Juneteenth weekend festival, says the coalition wants to make this year’s event the largest Flint has had.
“We will honor our ancestors, highlight our heritage, celebrate our community all weekend and rejoice in our solidarity. We are working together to make sure that this year’s celebration of Juneteenth is bigger and better than ever before in the City of Flint,” Cook-Hawkins said. “Seeing so many brothers and sisters come together to create a variety of celebrations this year — the first year Juneteenth is an official Flint holiday — is especially meaningful.”
Juneteenth is a celebration of African-American freedom and heritage. Celebrated nationwide on June 19, it commemorates the day in 1865 when slaves in Galveston, Texas were freed, more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.
During last year’s celebrations, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced plans to make Juneteenth an official holiday, making Flint the first city in Michigan to do so.
Multiple organizations also came together to support the Champions Parade at noon on Saturday. The parade celebrates the city’s outstanding residents, such as athletic greats and community leaders.
After the parade, a Black Wall Street vendor fair, a performance from Jon Connor, food, and other events will be at the Berston Field House.
Flint’s observance of Juneteenth as an official holiday has been recognized in proclamations by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Congressman Dan Kildee.
For a list of more events in Flint celebrating Juneteenth, head to FlintJuneteenth.com.
