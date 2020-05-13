A Flint hotel will serve as an emergency back up shelter for homeless people who haven’t tested positive for COVID-19.
Catholic Charities of Shiawassee and Genesee Counties is partnering with the City of Flint and the Holiday Inn Express to ensure there is temporary housing for the homeless population during the pandemic.
Funding was approved for the charity Monday at a city council meeting to help pay for the Well Space Shelter Program.
The program is being put in place in case the other three shelters fill up and those uninfected have nowhere to go.
$138,904.77 of unused federal funding is being given the Catholic Charities to help fund the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.