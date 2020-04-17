Many healthcare workers are living in fear of the virus they're treating everyday.
“That feeling of walking into a war zone,” said Harvetta Ward.
She’s intensive care nurse and that war zone is her workplace.
Medical teams work tirelessly at McLaren Flint hospital to take care of a huge influx of people suffering from COVID-19.
Ward says they are at capacity everyday so far.
“There’s so many people all at once that are sick,” she said. “This virus has such an angry disposition that just attacks anyone.”
So far ward says she has lost two close coworkers to the virus.
She says it's nerve wracking knowing that anyone can get the novel coronavirus and the results can be devastating.
So, at home, she stays in her basement to protect her family.
“My son does have a congenital heart defect, he’s 26 and he’s had four open-heart surgeries,” Ward said. “Trust me when I say I’m scared all the time.”
Ward says she does what she can to protect herself and to provide the best possible care for the patients.
And every day she hopes for a slowdown of cases, praying for the day that they will see the last person to be treated for the deadly virus.
“I drive in and I’m nervous about the day,” Ward said. “How it going to go we do have protective devices. We always look at each other and say is this enough? We don’t know.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.