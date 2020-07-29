A Flint insurance agent has pleaded no contest to stealing customers' premium payments.
Angella Kay Swain, 53, allegedly embezzled from her clients and provided them with phony insurance certificates, the state Attorney General's Office said.
Swain's clients were led to believe they had insurance for their homes or automobiles when they didn't, the Attorney General's Office said.
The Attorney General's Office filed charges in the case in October 2018.
On Monday, July 27, 2020, Swain pleaded no contest to one count of conducting a criminal enterprise, 11 counts of embezzlement by an agent between $1,000 and $20,000, and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.
Swain agreed to pay back all the money she allegedly embezzled, which was between $100,000 and $150,000 to about 60 victims, as part of the plea deal.
Swain faces a minimum of 36 months in prison when she is sentenced on Oct. 26.
“When hardworking Michiganders seek the assistance of an insurance agent to protect their belongings, they should not have to worry that their money is being mishandled or used inappropriately,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said. “My office and the Department of Insurance and Financial Services take fraud cases very seriously, and I’m grateful for the work of my team and the professionals at DIFS for seeing this to a conclusion that provides victims compensation for their losses.”
“The victims in this case were left without the insurance coverage they paid for and relied on, some discovering that they were uninsured only after they were in an accident and tried to make a claim,” Department of Insurance and Financial Services Director Anita Fox said. “Michigan citizens should feel secure that the insurance they pay for will be there when they need it. This case is yet another example of DIFS and the Attorney General working together to protect Michigan consumers.”
Swain operated the Swain Agency from 2002 to 2013. The alleged embezzlement happened between 2011 and 2016.
"Swain took some of her clients’ insurance premiums and converted the money to her own use instead of remitting them to the insurance companies," the Attorney General's Office said.
