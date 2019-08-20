High temperatures are forcing a Flint school to close for a second day.
Flint Junior High School will be closed Thursday as officials continue to try to fix climate control issues in the building.
Staff at the junior high will be at the administrative building for professional learning all day.
Classes were also closed Wednesday for the same reason.
A district-wide professional learning day was already scheduled for Friday, so classes are expected to resume on Monday for the Junior High.
