High temperatures are forcing a Flint school to close Wednesday.
Flint Junior High School will be closed Wednesday as officials try to fix climate control issues in the building.
Staff at the junior high will be at the administrative building for professional learning all day.
Classes are expected to be back in session Thursday.
