The Junior League of Flint (JFL) has purchased a house for REACH/Traverse Place.
JFL said the home will be transitional housing for homeless youth in Genesee County.
Traverse Place is a Transitional Living Facility for youth between the ages of 17 and 21.
According to JFL, their focus has been on foster care in Genesee County for the last two years.
While doing research JFL said the discovered that youth transitioning out of foster care needed stable housing.
According to JFL, by partnering with REACH-Traverse, the house is move-in ready and will be used to house two transitional youth females and males.
“The Junior League of Flint is so happy to be able to provide a home for young people in need. We are thankful for this partnership with REACH, who will run the home, and especially grateful to Blessing Plumbing and Heating for making sure it’s a warm home for years to come,” said JLF President Jill Norwood.
