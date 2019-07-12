IMAGE: Officer Edo and Officer Boismier
Source: Flint Police Department

Good boy!

After five years of service, Flint K9 Officer Edo is retiring.

Officer Edo’s last day is July 12, 2019. Flint Police said it was Officer Boismier and Edo that marked the return of the K9 Unit to the City of Flint, after going several years without a K9 unit.

During his service, Edo helped take suspects into custody, found lost children, and located evidence.

He was also awarded an Office of the Year award in 2018.

