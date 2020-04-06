The city of Flint has launched a new program to help residents pay their water bills.
The fund will help hundreds of Flint residents, the city said in a press release.
“We know people are struggling and we continue to look for every avenue possible to provide some relief,” Mayor Sheldon Neeley said.
The city has put $74,000 in community development block grants towards the program.
Eligible residents include moderate to low-income residents, as well as residents who are unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those residents can receive a credit up to $75 on their water bill. Residents can reapply to receive the credit on up to three water bills, the city said.
You can apply online here, or by calling 810-410-2020 to apply over the phone.
