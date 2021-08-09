Homicides continue to rise across the United States. Recent data shows 66 major cities with a 21 percent increase in the first half of this year compared to 2020.
The rise in homicides continues a trend that started with social unrest in May of last year. That rise is also being seen in areas of mid-Michigan, like the city of Flint.
Gun violence has become such an issue in the city, Mayor Sheldon Neeley declared a state of emergency last month. But the violence hasn’t stopped. Multiple shootings claimed several lives over the weekend.
The mayor and chief of police provided an update to the crime emergency Monday afternoon.
“We will be shutting public parks down inside the city of Flint at 9 p.m. That is a new mandate. We will be signing that order here shortly. Public parks will be closing at 9 p.m. every day, Monday through Sunday, throughout the week to make sure that we won’t have any nefarious activities brewing in those parks in which we saw the deadly engagement in Broome Park last night,” Neeley said.
"I done got calls from guys holding other guys at gunpoint and said 'brother you need to get here before I kill him'. This is real,” said Derrice Martin from Man Up Peace Keepers.
Martin urged everyone to look at the root of the problem. Young men who have lost all hope.
“They’ll actually tell you 'I'm a thug, I'm a gansta, I'm a killa.' and believe that this is what they are and will raise their children to be the same way,” Martin said.
Martin is speaking out after gun violence broke out Sunday at 10:30, where one person was killed and another wounded at the intersection of Robert T. Longway and Franklin. Two hours later at 12:40 this morning 2 people were killed, and four others injured from a shooting that took place at Broome Park. These were the first homicides in Flint since Mayor Sheldon Neeley's emergency declaration on July 20. Martin said we can go longer without seeing killings because of violence, but only if we work towards real change.
“Open up the doors to the man up program so we can retrain these young boys. Because if you're just dealing with the symptoms of this violence, just showing up when somebody gets shot, you're going to have to continue to do that until we change the death culture and give it a life coach,” Martin said.
