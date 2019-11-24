Leaders with Flint Community Schools are considering closing four of the district's 12 school buildings amid a $5.7 million budget deficit partly driven by rising special education costs not covered by the state.
Superintendent Derrick Lopez presented the proposal at a special Flint school board meeting on Tuesday. It also calls for the restructuring four other district buildings. The plan would decrease transportation, security, maintenance, administrative and other expenses.
Lopez says the district's special education student number has greatly risen from just under 15% in the 2014-15 school year, as Flint's water crisis began, to now 24%.
Flint's water was lead-contaminated when officials used corrosive river water from April 2014 to October 2015.
In children, lead exposure can result in serious effects on IQ, ability to focus and academic achievement.
