The Ruth Mott Foundation has awarded $2.1 million in grant money to eliminate blight in North Flint neighborhoods.
Seventeen grants were approved by the Ruth Mott Foundation Board of Trustees to prioritize growth in youth, public safety, economic opportunity and neighborhoods.
One million dollars of the grant money will go toward renovations for the Flint Public Library, following a vote by Flint voters to approve a $12.6 million bond on Nov. 5.
Other projects include YMCA dance programs, programs at the Flint Children’s Museum and a theater program at the Greater Flint Arts Council.
“We know that when caregivers are engaged in children’s schools and lives, the children are better positioned to meet their full potential,” said Raquel Thueme, Ruth Mott Foundation president. “The Ruth Mott Foundation is a strong advocate for youth programs that provide quality learning experiences for children and families beyond the school day.”
