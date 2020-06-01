Protests across the nation are turning into chaos riddled with violence and in some cases even death.
People are protesting after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
“I’m not naïve to think, nobody here is naïve to think that pain’s not still there,” said Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.
Several protests were held across the state this weekend, but one has become a beacon of hope.
“A historic moment that started in Flint, Michigan. We saw it, we saw a tide turn because that pain is so great,” Swanson said.
Swanson is making national headlines for not only asking local officers to put down their batons but for also walking in unity with protestors.
“It’s an action that speaks, you know law enforcement can speak, they can talk, they can promise which is all part of the frustration. We saw a group of folks, white and black, young and old from all over. From Indiana to Detroit and they’re frustrated because their voices haven’t been heard,” Swanson said.
Swanson said it’s imperative that law enforcement condemns any wrongdoing and he pledges to follow that code.
“As law enforcement, and I’ve said this before, you know we gotta call wrong, wrong. There can’t be a code covering wrong, and there’s 800,000 cops in the United States. And what happened in Minneapolis to that one officer and those who watched, that’s not who we are! They may wear the same uniform and same badge. And even the cops in Minneapolis that’s not who they are if they don’t subside to that and that’s the message that needs to be heard,” Swanson said.
