A Flint man has been arrested and accused of assaulting a woman and refusing to stop for Oregon police.
Police in Hillsboro report they got a 911 call on Nov. 5 about a man assaulting a woman in the loading dock of a Costco. The man, a long-haul trucker, then got into a semi-truck and drove off, leaving the woman behind, police said.
Police said an off-duty officer saw the truck driving recklessly from the parking lot and called 911. When an on-duty officer found the semi and tried to stop it, the man refused and kept driving, police said. Because of weather conditions, officers said they did not chase the truck, but it was later found stuck along some railroad tracks.
The man, now identified as 61-year-old Alfonzo Summers, was seen running from the scene, but was eventually caught and stopped running when ordered.
Police said the 51-year-old woman was hitchhiking in Tacoma, and asked Summers to take her somewhere in the town. Instead, she was driven about 140 to 150 miles to Hillsboro, police said. She suffered minor injuries but was not hospitalized.
Summers was lodged in the Washington County Jail on charges of second-degree kidnapping, strangulation, harassment, recklessly endangering, attempting to elude police, reckless driving, driving under the influence of intoxicants, failure to perform duties of driver when property is damaged, second-degree criminal mischief, unlawful delivery of cocaine, unlawful possession of cocaine, and first-degree criminal trespass.
