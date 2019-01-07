Michigan State Police said they arrested one suspect after several shots were fired into an occupied restaurant.
Police said it happened at 8:19 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 5 at Cantonese Gourmet East, located at 3110 Richfield Road in Flint.
Video released by MSP shows that troopers tacked down one of the two suspects involved in this case.
They apprehended two firearms.
Eight minutes later, troopers tracked the other suspect to Richfield Court Apartments.
The suspect went inside one of the buildings but was pulled back out by troopers.
A 20-year-old man from Flint was taken into custody and lodged for multiple felonies.
TV5 is working to learn more about the second suspect involved in this case.
No injuries were reported from this incident.
