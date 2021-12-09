A mid-Michigan man was arrested for crimes committed during the Jan. 6 United States Capitol breach, according to the United States Department of Justice.
Justin Jersey, 31, of Flint, has been charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers and inflicting bodily injury, civil disorder, and entering and remaining in a restricted building with a deadly or dangerous weapon. He was arrested in Flint and made his first court appearance in the Eastern District of Michigan on Dec. 2.
Jersey is one of the people named as an additional defendant in a third indictment that includes six others charged with assaulting law enforcement. Jersey participated in an assault of a Metropolitan Police Department officer, armed himself with a baton and then tried to hit other officers, according to the indictment.
Since Jan. 6, more than 675 individuals have been arrested in almost all 50 states for crimes related to the Capitol breach. More than 210 have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, according to the Department of Justice.
