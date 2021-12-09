Capitol Breach The Road to Riot

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. Right-wing extremism has previously mostly played out in isolated pockets of America or in smaller cities. In contrast, the deadly attack by rioters on the U.S. Capitol targeted the very heart of government. It brought together members of disparate groups, creating the opportunity for extremists to establish links with each other. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

 Julio Cortez

A mid-Michigan man was arrested for crimes committed during the Jan. 6 United States Capitol breach, according to the United States Department of Justice.

Justin Jersey, 31, of Flint, has been charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers and inflicting bodily injury, civil disorder, and entering and remaining in a restricted building with a deadly or dangerous weapon. He was arrested in Flint and made his first court appearance in the Eastern District of Michigan on Dec. 2.

Jersey is one of the people named as an additional defendant in a third indictment that includes six others charged with assaulting law enforcement. Jersey participated in an assault of a Metropolitan Police Department officer, armed himself with a baton and then tried to hit other officers, according to the indictment.

Since Jan. 6, more than 675 individuals have been arrested in almost all 50 states for crimes related to the Capitol breach. More than 210 have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, according to the Department of Justice.

Copyright 2021 WNEM. All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.